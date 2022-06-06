Centara World Masters: Hua Hin hosts Asia’s biggest tournament for club golfers

After a two year hiatus, the Centara World Masters Golf Championship made a welcome return to Hua Hin in May.

Over two hundred people took part in the event in what is Asia’s biggest and richest tournament for club golfers.

Golfers from more than 20 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, India, Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom flew in to take part in the tournament.

The annual event, now in its seventh year, is a collaboration between Australian-based Go Golfing, which has been hosting World Masters Golf events around the world for 27 years, and Thailand-based Golfasian, which looks after more golfers traveling to Asia than any other golf tour operator.

Attendees to the event stayed at ​​host hotel the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, while the golfing action was played out on the greens and fairways of Black Mountain, Banyan and Springfield courses.

“We are thrilled to have had such a successful turnout for our first post-covid Centara World Masters golf tournament and we are looking forward to many events in the future”, Mark Siegel, Golfasian’s Managing Director told Hua Hin Today.

“The event was so successful that a large number have already registered for next year which will be held from 11-17 June 2023.

“Now that all travel restrictions into Thailand have been lifted, golfers can look forward to stress-free golf holidays and our team is ready to welcome everyone”, Mark added.

Registration and event details for the 2023 Centara World Masters event can be found at thailandworldmasters.com.

