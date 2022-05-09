Centara World Masters Makes a Grand Return in 2022

Golfers from around the world have arrived in their numbers for the seventh instalment of the Centara World Masters Golf Championship, marking a welcome return for the highly anticipated event in 2022.

The staging of Asia’s biggest and richest tournament for club golfers after a two-year hiatus is not only a significant milestone, but also a major boost for the local Hua Hin economy and golf tourism more broadly in Thailand.

While it may have been longer coming than expected, this instalment of the Centara World Masters has generated tangible excitement among the event’s many dedicated participants and a substantial swag of first-time entrants.

Golfers have been steadily arriving over the last week and the anticipation has been building, with a distinct air of enthusiasm in Hua Hin accompanied by a collective readiness to get the fun and festivities underway.

🔴 Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox 📨 ➡️ SUBSCRIBE

Running May 8-14, the tournament will feature golfers from over 20 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, India, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Vietnam and host country Thailand, with prizes totaling US$30,000 up for grabs.

The action will take place at the world-class Banyan and Black Mountain courses, with participants aged 35 and over competing across a range of age and handicap divisions – a popular format that sees golfers pitted against peers of a similar age and standard.

The Centara World Masters is a collaboration between Australian-based Go Golfing, which has been hosting World Masters Golf events around the world for 27 years, and Thailand-based Golfasian, which looks after more golfers traveling to Asia than any other golf tour operator.

Host hotel the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is tonight staging the opening night welcome dinner, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chang and Coke also partnering with Golfasian and Go Golfing to present the event.

Golfasian Managing Director and Tournament Co-Director Mark Siegel highlighted the significance of the event’s return in 2022, noting “it provides a substantial boost for Thailand tourism and comes amid the country’s broader reopening for international travelers”.

“A phenomenal golfing experience awaits this year’s participants,” Siegel commented. “The Centara World Masters provides a truly unique opportunity to showcase Hua Hin and Thailand as a destination of choice for golf travelers.”

Go Golfing Founder and Tournament Co-Director Peter McCarthy pointed to the festive atmosphere generated by the event, stating “players and their non-golfing partners have arrived more than ready to make the most of a lively week in Hua Hin”.

“The Banyan and Black Mountain courses are looking as picture-perfect as always,” McCarthy said. “It’s sure to be a memorable event for all, with a fun and entertaining week ahead of us both on and off the course, featuring something for everybody.”

Throughout the week, participants will gather at the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin for the after-play 19th Hole festivities, with the event to finish on Friday in grand style with the closing gala presentation dinner.

As noted by Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Hotel Manager Jan Weisheit, the Centara World Masters has taken its place as “one of the most anticipated annual events on the Hua Hin calendar”.

“Hundreds of players and their families arrive from all over the world for the six-day event, so the impact on the local economy is substantial,” Weisheit commented.

“In addition to the golf courses hosting the tournament, the local transportation companies, restaurants and shops all receive a boost for their businesses.”

Keen to play? You’re too late to join this year’s Centara World Masters, however there’s always next year. And, if that’s too long to wait, then check out the Go Golfing/Golfasian tournament schedules, with a range of events planned throughout the year.

Further information on the Centara World Masters can be found here: https://www.thailandworldmasters.com/

comments