Centara World Masters to revisit Hua Hin again at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has revealed that a record number of competitors from around the world will compete at this year’s Centara World Masters Golf Championship, which returns to Hua Hin this summer.

This acclaimed annual tournament will be hosted from 9th to 15th June 2024, gathering more than 450 amateur golfers from approximately 50 countries to this famous seaside town on the shores of the Gulf of Thailand. Competitors will come from many of Thailand’s most important visitor source markets, including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and India providing a major boost to the tourism economy.

Guests will be hosted at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, the stunning beachfront heritage resort which dates from 1923 and is one of the country’s most historic Resorts.

“Centara is a proud supporter of golfers around the world. The global golf tourism sector is booming and Thailand is a major part of its success. The Kingdom now offers a large collection of world-class courses, many designed by the sport’s most famous names. With its idyllic climate, stunning scenery and highly accessible location just a short drive from Bangkok, Hua Hin is the perfect destination for golfers in search of a tropical escape,” said Jan Weisheit, General Manager, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin.

“We look forward to welcoming all competitors to Hua Hin for the Centara World Masters this summer, and allowing them to experience our luxurious accommodation, facilities and timeless Thai hospitality. In future, we hope to attract many more golfers and their families to stay at our expanding worldwide collection of hotels and resorts,” he added.

2024 will mark the nine consecutive edition of the Centara World Masters and this year event will have again organized a full week-long schedule of tournaments, dinners, social events and day tours.

After each day’s play, all golfers will gather back at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin to celebrate the day’s winners with “19th Hole” festivities, including exquisite Thai cuisine and refreshing beverages. The five-star resort will also host a welcome gala dinner on the opening night and poolside presentations later in the week.

Centara operates an extensive collection of hotels and resorts in many of Thailand’s leading golf tourism destinations, including Bangkok, Pattaya, Koh Samui, Phuket and Chiang Mai as well as other havens such as Japan, Laos, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Oman & Qatar. By sponsoring the Centara World Masters Golf Championship once again, Centara is reiterating its deep commitment to golf tourism in Hua Hin, Thailand and across the globe.

