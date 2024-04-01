Cha Am announces seven-day Songkran festival celebration

Cha-am will host a week long celebration for Songkran, planned from April 12th to 18th, 2024, at the Cha-Am Beach viewpoint.

The annual festival, known for its vibrant displays of culture and community spirit, promises an exciting lineup of entertainment and activities for both locals and visitors alike.

The celebration sees daily live music and DJ performances, kicking off on April 12th with a party featuring performances by DJ Kan, DJ Paphloy, MC Ton Ao, DJ Sarnchai, and Oi Roy Jub.

This continues on April 13th with appearances by MC Jib Me, MC Yumiko, DJ Ice, DJ Tom Entertainment Line, MC Est, and DJ Ta Naew Mo Chanwo. Each day offers a unique “Party Foam” theme, ensuring a fresh and dynamic experience for festival-goers.

April 14th will spotlight the Juk Jee Band, alongside a special contest that honors the community’s most cherished Cha-Am enthusiast. The following day, April 15th, Cha-am will hold its Miss Songkran contest.

On April 16th, the festivities continue with a performance by the Four Song band, brought to you by Skopio Band, promising to keep the celebratory spirit alive. The Juk Jee Band makes a welcome return on April 17th, providing another opportunity for attendees to enjoy their popular hits.

The grand finale on April 18th features a beauty contest, wrapping up the seven-day celebration.

Residents and visitors are invited to join in the festivities, immerse themselves in the spirit of Songkran, and create lasting memories at the Cha-Am Beach viewpoint.

