Cha-Am Beach busy with tourists despite viral TikTok claims

Recent reports from local officials have debunked a viral TikTok video that claimed Cha-am Beach was deserted and devoid of tourists.

The video, posted by user “tetee1217,” showed empty beach chairs and a quiet shoreline, sparking widespread concern and speculation about the state of tourism in the area.

The video, which quickly gained traction on social media and was covered extensively by Thai language media, depicted Cha-am Beach on a seemingly quiet Sunday. The user expressed shock at the empty scene, leading many viewers to speculate on the reasons behind the apparent lack of visitors.

However, an inspection conducted by several agencies over the weekend revealed a different reality. On July 14, Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Phuak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police, along with local officials and business representatives, visited Cha-am Beach to assess the situation. They found that the video had been taken in the late afternoon, around the time when beach chairs were being packed away, which gave the impression of a deserted beach.

Pol. Lt. Col. Anatchai Kontong, Inspector of Tourist Police 2, Division 1, Tourist Police Division 3, reported that the inspection team, including the Cha-am Police, Phetchaburi Provincial Tourism and Sports Office, and the Thai Hotels Association, confirmed that the beach was indeed busy, especially at the northern viewpoint.

Mr. Sripet Inphantang, Deputy Mayor of Cha-am Municipality, stated that the beach typically sees a steady flow of tourists and educational groups. He assured that the claims of a deserted Cha-am Beach were unfounded. “Especially on weekends, many tourists visit the beach, and local businesses enjoy regular patronage. Hotels and accommodations are frequently booked,” Mr. Sripet added.

Local businesses also confirmed the continuous influx of tourists, expressing satisfaction with the current state of affairs. Pol. Lt. Col. Anatchai noted that tourists have been pleased with the services and the overall convenience and safety of the area, further debunking the misleading portrayal in the viral video.

Authorities and local officials invite the public to visit Cha-am Beach to experience its lively atmosphere firsthand, reiterating that the area remains a popular destination for both tourists and locals.

All images: เทศบาลเมืองชะอำ จังหวัดเพชรบุรี

comments