Cha Am beach is packed as thousands celebrate the New Year but environmental concerns are raised

Cha-Am beach was absolutely bustling as thousands of people turned out to ring in the new year. But after celebrations, beach operators bemoaned the about of debris left.

The countdown event, a highlight in the region’s festive calendar, drew an impressive crowd of both Thai and international visitors.

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, families who had reserved spots along the north and south sides of the beach watched the an impressive firework display.

Reporters said fireworks were being let off around the beach for more than one hour.

While the event was undoubtedly a spectacle it left a significant environmental footprint. The morning after revealed a stark contrast to the previous night’s festivities. Thousands of used firework casings littered the beach, and the rising tide began to sweep them into the sea, raising concerns about marine pollution.

Local business operators, particularly those managing canvas beds along the beach, found themselves engaged in extensive clean-up efforts. Despite their work, a considerable amount of debris remained buried in the sand or hidden in the darkness, eventually being carried out to sea by the morning tide.

Operators from the northern side of Cha-Am Beach voiced concerns over the environmental impact. They noted the influx of tourists and the resultant problems caused by the improper disposal of fireworks and sky lanterns. While efforts were made to clean up, the sheer volume and the timing of the tide made it challenging to prevent all waste from being swept into the ocean.

These operators appealed to tourists for greater environmental responsibility. They urged visitors to ensure that the remnants of their celebrations are disposed of properly in trash bins should they visit in the future.

comments