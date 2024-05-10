Cha Am Forest Park campsite closed until May 20

Cha Am Forest Park has announced the temporary closure of its camping area from May 10 to May 20, 2024, to facilitate environmental recovery and maintenance.

The closure will allow for essential repairs, enhancements, and general upkeep of the park’s facilities, which include accommodation, seminar rooms, and a youth camp building, alongside its natural attractions such as nature trails and a 5-kilometer long running and cycling path.

The move is part of an ongoing effort to sustain the park as a natural recreational space, maintaining the health of the local ecosystem and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Spanning 338 rai and situated just 500 meters from Cha Am Beach, the park not only offers a diverse range of facilities but also acts as a gateway to several other notable attractions in Phetchaburi, including Khao Nang Phanthurat Forest Park, Mrigadayavan Palace, and Huay Sai Royal Development Study Center.

During the closure, visitors can still enjoy the park’s other amenities or explore nearby sites.

For updates or further inquiries, the public is encouraged to visit the Cha Am Forest Park’s official Facebook page, Chaam Forestpark.

comments