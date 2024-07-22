Cha-Am Phetchaburi Food Festival starts on Wednesday!

On Friday (July 19), Mr. Pakaphat Songwattanayut, Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi Province, announced the upcoming Cha-Am Phetchaburi Food Festival (Soft Power & Food Festival Cha-Am Phetchaburi) during a press conference.

The event, organised by the Phetchaburi Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Phetchaburi Provincial Commerce Office and supported by both public and private sectors, is scheduled to take place from 24 to 28 July at the Cha-Am Beach Viewpoint.

Mr. Phanthat Hiranchirawong, President of the Phetchaburi Chamber of Commerce, highlighted that the festival will showcase the diverse aspects of Phetchaburi’s Soft Power. This includes art, clothing design, culinary creativity, and contemporary dance known as “Ram Wong Yonyuk.” The event aims to encourage greater youth participation in these cultural initiatives.

The festival will feature over 60 food stalls offering a variety of Phetchaburi’s finest dishes, live folk music, and stage performances set against the seaside backdrop. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy picturesque photo spots and a range of activities.

For those purchasing goods worth 300 baht or more at the event, coupons will be available for daily electric appliance raffles. The festival will also present nightly “Ram Wong Yonyuk” dance performances by two different troupes, providing free entertainment. The performing troupes include Chankaeo Mueang Phetch, Phonphrom Mueang Phetch, Nong Bow Napaporn, Phet Sopa, and Khwanjai Tan Kong.

The Cha-Am Phetchaburi Food Festival promises to be an engaging event, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and culinary excellence of the region.

comments