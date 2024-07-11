Cha-Am-Phetchaburi Food Festival to be held July 24-28

The Cha-Am-Phetchaburi Food Festival, running from July 24-28, promises an array of delicious food, live music, and fun activities.

Held at the Cha-Am Beach Viewpoint in Phetchaburi from 4 PM to 11 PM daily, the event aims to boost tourism and stimulate the local economy.

The festival, officially titled the Cha-Am-Phetchaburi Soft Power & Food Festival, features numerous booths offering a variety of foods from different vendors.

A key highlight will be the wide range of locally caught seafood available for visitors to sample. From grilled prawns and squid to fried fish and crab, the selection promises to satisfy diverse tastes.

Attendees can also enjoy famous retro dance performances on two stages, with free dancing and entertainment each night. Exciting prize draws will take place throughout the evenings, offering various rewards, including electrical appliances.

Organized by Cha-am Municipality in collaboration with the Phetchaburi Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phetchaburi Office, the Phetchaburi Provincial Tourism Business Association, and other partners, the festival will span five days and nights. Over 50 stalls will offer seafood dishes, particularly those based on shellfish, from esteemed hotels and restaurants in Cha-am Subdistrict and Phetchaburi Province.

Known as the “City of Gastronomy,” Phetchaburi ensures quality cuisine at reasonable prices. The festival is a key initiative in line with governmental objectives to promote tourism and support the local economy.

