Charity Drive helps feed people hit by Pandemic

The plight of people hit by the economic effects of the coronavirus lockdown has prompted a foundation set up to raise awareness about plastic waste to turn its energies towards raising funds to help feed them.

The Sang Foundation’s Covid-19 Charity Drive raised nearly half a million baht in less than one month via a crowd funding campaign to help families that have lost their livelihoods due to the lockdown. From 13 April to 11 May, they provided food to more than 1,700 families – a total of 8,000 people – in Cha-Am, Hua Hin and Pranburi areas.

“Poor families contacted us via Facebook to ask for food,” a representative of the foundation said. “Many of them could not receive government aid.” By the foundation’s estimate, there are more than 3,000 families in need of food across the two provinces.

Although the government has set up food and care package distribution points to help these people, some of them have not been able to receive this aid because they are disabled, cannot afford transportation, or for other reasons.

The foundation aims to provide families in need with rice, instant noodles, fish sauce and cooking oil every two weeks. “We want to make sure we are able to help and reach everyone, especially those in remote countryside areas who don’t have access to the current aid provided by the government,” said the foundation’s representative.

Although some lockdown measures have been relaxed, employment outlook remains bleak and the poorest in society will continue to need help for the foreseeable future. The Sang Foundation needs additional funding to keep its charitable drive going and is soliciting donations from the public.

If you are in Thailand, you can donate directly via internet banking:

Bank: Kasikorn Bank

Account name: Sang Foundation

Account number: 016-2-97347-9

To donate from overseas, send an email to: Info@sangfoundation.org

To learn more about the foundation’s work, visit: www.sangfoundation.org

