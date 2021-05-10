Charity Hua Hin Thailand, (CHHT), has been operating since 2010 when a Director of Hua Hin Hospital initiated a project to provide much needed wheelchairs in the city. The wheelchairs were donated by The Wheelchair Project under the Royal Patronage of The Rajanagarindra Institute for Child Development in Chiang Mai, and CHHT volunteers carried out home visits with hospital staff to assess and manage their provision. The project later also donated shower and toilet chairs, and CHHT now provides everything that the disabled need to realise basic living conditions which we may take for granted. Since then CHHT has been a very active organisation in the city organising events raising over THB 500,000 for excellent causes.

In 2019 a ’Study Fund’ was launched to enable children from families in poverty to enjoy a proper education, this pays for school fees, books, uniforms, sports clothes and travel costs for kids between the ages of 4 and 17, many of these children are now finding a route out of poverty and dependency. During these times of Covid-19 more people have found themselves struggling and CHHT volunteers have been able to assist around 50 families every month, 100% of donations are spent catering for the needs of families with a disabled member as CHHT volunteers bear all their own costs. For full information about the people and families CHHT support, or if you would like to help with a donation or volunteer, click the button below to visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/charityhuahinthailand, or for more information about Charity Hua Hin Thailand, visit www.charityhuahinthailand.com

