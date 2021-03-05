Food lovers are in for a special treat as the “Taste Of Prachuap 2021 by Chef’s Table” is ready to launch from March until November this year when eight top chefs will cook up appetising storms.

The new-generation chefs, from Top Chef Thailand, Team Chef Thailand and Hua Hin’s Chef, will each take the kitchen stage at different restaurants in the province. All chefs will highlight local ingredients in their show menus.

Prachuap Khiri Khan Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is collaborating with local partners to promote this gastronomic tourism in the province.

Knowing that more people are keen gastronomic tourists who are prepared to go out of their way to look for good local food hidden in the countryside, TAT is making it easier for them.

Eight districts in Prachuap Province has each a different story to tell of local food and ingredients. The eight chefs will be given the opportunity to highlight these different tastes in eight different Locations, one for each month for the rest of the year.

The schedule for the “Taste Of Prachuap 2021 by Chef’s Table” between March-December 2021:

At particular set days, there will be a variety of food presentations

from the eight chefs, each of them will create a menu based on different ingredients as

shown below:

Chef Huto, creative Thai chef from Top Chef Thailand SS1, creates

menu with ingredients from Bua Sam Roi Yod in Pranburi District.

Chef Ken, European with Asian touch at S. Ken’s Bistro, creates a

menu with salted eggs with pandan leaves from Bang Sapan District.

Chef Tai, Thai chef at Tanya’s, creates a menu with Jackfruit

Thongprasert from Kui Buri District.

CHEFS PRESENT LOCAL TASTES Food lovers are in for a special treat as the “Taste Of Prachuap 2021 by Chef’s Table” is ready to launch from March until November this year when eight top chefs will cook up appetising storms.

Chef James, a beef specialist from Top Chef Thailand SS3, createsa menu with salted mackerel fish from Bang Sapan Noi District. Chef Ton, Thai chef with a western touch from Eureka Beach Cafe Restaurant, creates a menu with dried squid from PakNum Pran District. Chef Yod, western and Thai specialist from Duangkaew Cuisine.

creates a menu with fresh oyster from Mung Prachuap District. Chef Ploy, Thai fusion and dessert chef from Top Chef Thailand SS2, creates a menu with Siam Gold Pineapple from Hua Hin. Chef Pear, European chef with an Asian touch from Team Chef Thailand, creates a menu with Nok-Kum Coconut from Thap SakaeDistrict.

This gastronomic feasting goes through to December with individual chefs taking turns at different restaurants. Foodlovers absolutely should not miss this feast. Every 500 baht or more spent on the menus earns a souvenir from the TAT Prachuap Office. So, enjoy

comments