Chinese New Year Celebration in Hua Hin

Hua Hin Municipality is scheduled for the “Chinese New Year Hua Hin” celebration this Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Poon Kingpetch Park (next to the municipality).

Schedules are as follows:

16:30 hrs. The Chai Xing God procession “The Complete Godfather – Ruby Goddess” will be parading around Hua Hin.

17:00 hrs – Parade of the Chaising God. The dragon parade will start from from Pone Kingpetch Park to Petchkasem Road turning left at the traffic lights intersection in front of the Sawang Hua Hin Dharma Foundation, then turning left past Chatchai Market and ends at Pone Kingpetch Park.

19:00 hrs. – Performances by students and staffs from different schools in Hua Hin Municipality – Opening ceremony for the Chinese New Year festival (Speech will be delivered by the mayor and sheriff)

20:00 hrs. – Dragon performance All are invited to witness this spectacular show.

For more information, please contact Department of Education Religion and Culture, Education Division, Hua Hin Municipality, Tel. 032 511 047 ext. 403

comments