“Chiva Rak Wellness Centre” Launches, Showcasing Thai-Chinese Traditional Medicine for Wellness Travelers

B-Healthy Asia Co., Ltd., a leading wellness package booking platform, has teamed up with the renowned five-star hotel chain, Mida Hospitality Group, to introduce the Chiva Rak Wellness Centre, a haven for wellness enthusiasts. The inaugural branch is nestled within the premises of the Ace of Hua Hin Resort in Cha Am, Phetchaburi Province.

Thailand's premier wellness package booking platform, www.b-healthy.me, operated by B- Healthy Asia Co., Ltd., has united with MIDA Hospitality Group to establish the Chiva Rak Wellness brand. The inaugural branch is strategically located at the Ace of Hua Hin Resort in Cha-am, Phetchaburi Province. The exclusive inauguration ceremony took place on August 30, 2023, garnering accolades from attendees including tour operators, golf courses, and hotels both locally and internationally.

Chiva Rak Wellness goes beyond offering conventional health services; it serves as a hub for meticulously curated health promotion packages. These packages seamlessly integrate traditional Thai medicine with traditional Chinese medicine, Ayurveda, yoga, meditation, sound therapy, spa treatments, massages, exercises, and a variety of herbs, all aimed at achieving bodily and mental equilibrium for clients.

Puwanat Yokchawee, CEO of B-Healthy Asia Co., Ltd., stated, “Chiva Rak Wellness not only draws from the profound legacy of Thai traditional medicine but also synergizes with traditional Chinese medicine, Ayurveda, and other health sciences. This approach yields comprehensive outcomes for clients’ physical and mental well-being. It addresses modern health challenges, including stress reduction, insomnia management, promotion of restful sleep, alleviation of muscle and joint discomfort, and effective relief from office-related strains. Our medical spa-style organic facial and body care packages have been gaining popularity among both local and international health-conscious travelers.”

Claus Nielsen, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at B-Healthy Asia Co., Ltd., added, “Incorporating digital health technology, Chiva Rak Wellness employs health-related questionnaires and a follow-up system through the B-Healthy mobile application. This system collects personal health data, enabling users to gain insights into their well-being for sustainable self-care.”

Worrapan Pukkanasut, Group Director of Sales & Marketing at MIDA Group, emphasized, “The hospitality industry is evolving to cater to the rising influx of medical and wellness tourists. MIDA Hospitality Group aims to lead in serving travelers who seek not just leisure, but holistic health promotion experiences. Long-term expatriates particularly benefit from Chiva Rak’s continuous services, enhancing treatment efficacy. Recognizing the industry’s growth potential, MIDA Group collaborates with B-Healthy to construct a brand that offers exceptional service design. Together, we promote this brand to the market.”

Chiva Rak Wellness is initially launched at Ace of Hua Hin Resort, Phetchaburi Province, through the partnership of B-Healthy and MIDA Group. The plan includes expansion to affiliated hotels in Phuket, Rayong, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi, and Bangkok. They also

invite other hotel partners to join their franchise concept, both within Thailand and internationally. The ambitious goal is to establish 10 branches by 2024.

Chiva Rak stands prepared to deliver exceptional services with a team of medical professionals proficient in Thai traditional and Chinese medicines. All treatments are personally overseen by doctors, instilling trust in clients. A robust digital health platform supports internal management and marketing efforts.

Hotels interested in the “Chiva Rak Wellness franchise” can obtain further details by contacting (66) 83-916-4691 or sending an email to sales@b-healthy.me

For those seeking health services, explore Exclusive Deals promotions at https://b- healthy.me/collections/chiva-rak-wellness-exclusive-deals

To become a member club card holder and enjoy numerous privileges, visit https://b- healthy.me/products/chivarak-member-club-card

For wellness packages from various providers under B-Healthy, visit www.b-healthy.me

