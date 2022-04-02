Chiva-Som offers half-day and one-day wellness experiences

Chiva-Som Hua Hin is offering half day and one day wellness experiences.

The programmes offer health seekers a taste of what it is like to experience treatments at Thailand’s leading wellness destination.

The half day and one wellness packages are designed for expats, local residents and domestic tourists who travel to Hua Hin.

Both experiences commence with an individual health and wellness consultation with one of Chiva-Som’s experienced Wellness Advisors who will guide you through available and suitable treatment options.

The thorough and completely personalized consultation guides guests through each of the different treatments available, advising on which will be best suited to meet their needs. This helps to ensure that any treatment is deeply aligned with the goals of the guest.

The selection of wellness treatments options include Chiva-Som Signature Massage, Thai Massage, Chi Nei Tsang (abdominal massage), Acupressure Reflexology, Physiotherapy, Fast Track Back Release or One-on-One Fitness Training.

A nourishing wellness lunch at Chiva-Som’s beachfront Taste of Siam restaurant is also included.

The Half-Day Wellness Experience is priced at THB 5,000 net per person and includes an individual health & wellness consultation, wellness cuisine lunch, physical analysis, a wellness treatment of your choice plus complimentary use of the sumptuous wellness facilities, including: Gymnasium, Water Therapy Suite and Bathing Pavilion.

For even more pampering, guests can stay for a full day, priced at THB 9,000 net per person, which adds an extra wellness treatment as well as access to the daily wellness and leisure activities.

If you live in Hua Hin but have never visited Chiva-Som the half day and one day wellness packages offer you the ideal opportunity to do so.

A pioneer in global wellness, Chiva-Som was awarded the Best Destination Spa at The Spa Awards 2021, by Conde Nast Traveller magazine and was also awarded ‘Asia’s Best Wellness Retreat 2020’ by the World Spa Awards (UK).

