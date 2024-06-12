Chiva-Som Resorts celebrate Global Wellness Day 2024 with #MagentaNature focus

Chiva-Som Hua Hin and Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som held a range of sustainability and wellness activities to mark Global Wellness Day with guests and local communities.

10th June 2024: Chiva-Som Hua Hin, Thailand, and Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Qatar, were delighted to support local communities in celebrating the 13th annual Global Wellness Day on 8th June 2024, by promoting healthy living and environmental preservation.

The Chiva-Som Hua Hin team, led by general manager Vaipanya Kongkwanyuen and joined by Belgin Aksoy, founder of Global Wellness Day and a Friend of Chiva-Som held their annual medical mission in the village of Bann Klong Noi, Hua Hin. The mission offered free health checks and basic medical care, including physiotherapy, massage, and acupuncture, to local residents. Bann Klong Noi is in the remote hilly area away from the city and lacks medical facilities. The team also planted trees with the local children to educate them on environment preservation and plantation as well as making donations.

Chiva-Som Hua Hin also led a big tree-planting project at the Pa-La-U Watershed area to celebrate both Global Wellness Day’s focus on nature #MagentaNature and World Environment Day. The team planted 1,000 trees, covering a massive area of over 37,500 square metres. This was done following the wishes of His Majesty King Rama IX and involved the Chiva-Som team working alongside villagers from the nearby Huai Sat Yai sub-district.

Meanwhile in northern Qatar, its sister resort, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, offered a range of free wellness activities for local people. These activities were designed to encourage healthy living.

Zulal Wellness Resort is the first and largest wellness destination in the Middle East to feature dedicated wellness retreats that offer health solutions uniquely personalised for guests embarking on a bespoke journey through a series of immersive experiences. In celebrations of Global Wellness Day (with its slogan “One day can change your life”), the resort offered local the chance to try out some transformative practices, including Tai Chi, floating meditation, and sound bath meditation in the resort’s peaceful setting.

