Chiva-Som welcomes leading wellness consultants from around the world

At pioneering and transformative wellness destination Chiva-Som in Hua Hin, Thailand, wellness is a holistic way of life that builds on the world’s leading healing traditions. Along with over 200 practitioners in residence at the resort, Chiva-Som also welcomes visiting practitioners of international renown, enhancing the wellness journeys of its guests with novel experiences.

Until the end of 2022, visiting practitioners include specialists in the fields of meditation, hypnotherapy, physiotherapy, energy healing, therapeutic touch and holistic beauty. Each is an expert in their field with dozens of years practising their craft around the globe.

DANCHAI CHERNPRATEEP, Holistic Healer

Now – 15th November

The aim of Danchai’s energy and healing work is to bring guests back to their natural and healthy state. Through psycho-spiritual self-assessment, he seeks to find the root cause of energy blockages or leakages. Danchai’s Re-Programming Signature Energy treatment is performed in a semi-awakened state using crystals, Tibetan singing bowls and tuning forks to transcend consciousness. Redundant energy is released, the mind is cleansed, and signature energy refined and strengthened.

NIRUPAM GYAN, Movement Meditation Specialist

28th October – 21st November

Through self-awareness and self-discovery, Nirupam has helped people transform their lives, working with over 10,000 individuals in dozens of countries across his 20 years of practice. In a guided session of Movement Meditation, guests learn to relax the mind, release tension and negative emotions, and enhance energy for a deeper sense of wellbeing in everyday life.

MARIKO HIYAMA, Sorensensistem Therapist

1st – 22nd November

Mariko is one of the world’s leading instructors of the Sorensensistem method, a hands-on therapy that stimulates reflex points on the face and scalp to address a variety of ailments, including neuropsychological and organ-related issues, muscle pain and tension, and hormonal and emotional imbalances. Through her signature Sorensensistem™ Facial Reflex Therapy, she assesses the state of each patient by analysing the tissues of the face, then using natural oils and manual techniques stimulates blood and energy flow. Improvements in hormone and endocrine levels can also leave the skin looking younger and healthier.

NICHOLAS HARRIS, Clinical Hypnotherapist

16th – 30th November

Nicholas holds an honours degree in Artificial Intelligence, is a member of the British Society of Clinical Hypnosis, and is also a practising Tibetan Buddhist. These fields form the basis of Nick’s unique approach to exploring the power of consciousness to heal. His hypnotherapy sessions help guests to heal from stress, emotional pain and trauma. The results are improved relationships, letting go of negative habits and addictions, better sleep and an increase in overall happiness.

THOMAS ANDERSEN, Rolfing Consultant

16th November – 15th December

Thomas is an expert Rolfing consultant offering the Rolf Method of Structural Integration. This type of bodywork aligns and balances the body by lengthening and repositioning the fascia. As fascia are lengthened and more space is created within the body, muscles can move more efficiently and the force of gravity can flow through the body, allowing it to spontaneously heal. Rolfing can be used to address pain, tension, stress and low energy, and increases sports performance while reducing the risk of injury.

PAUL EMERY, Wellness Coach

23rd November – 31st December

Paul is a best-selling author and healer to the stars. Born of the difficulties in his own life, as well as years of research, his Quantum Emotional & Physical Release is a rapid and effective body-mind treatment that releases emotional stress or anxiety. ‘Tapping’ the meridian acupressure points or therapeutic touch of the arms, face and hands helps guests manage their emotions, release stress and pain, sleep better, lose weight and quit smoking.

CHICO SHIGETA, Holistic Beauty Specialist

9th – 31st December

Chico is the founder of cosmetics and essential oils brand SHIGETA Paris, with a roster of international actresses and models she advises on skincare. Her Ultimate Lifting Facial Massage utilises deep pressure on energy and muscular points, as well as effleurage, petrissage and lymphatic drainage, to stimulate the blood flow that will fully nourish and oxygenate the skin. As an immediate result, the face is lifted and rejuvenated with plumper, smoother and brighter skin.

“Chiva-Som is the world’s leading wellness destination because of the breadth and depth of our expertise”, says Vaipanya Kongkwanyuen, General Manager of the resort. “We draw on leading practitioners from around the world, harnessing the healing traditions of each region, as well as the latest in science, to offer our guests tailored treatments for body, mind and spirit”.

Chiva-Som inspires guests on their journey towards a healthier lifestyle. Offering a range of holistic therapies and treatments, world-class fitness facilities, and delicious wellness cuisine, the resort aims to provide guests with an all-encompassing experience that promotes long-term wellbeing while helping them relax, detoxify and re-energise.

Please note that Thailand has recently relaxed its COVID-related travel policies. For more information, visit the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s website

