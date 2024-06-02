Chiva-Som wins prestigious ‘Mahidol Public Health Influencer Award for Organization 2024′

Mr. Krod Rojanastien, consultant to CEO and Chairman of Chiva-Som International Health Resorts, graciously accepted the prestigious Mahidol Public Health Influencer Award for Organisation 2024 from the Mahidol University Faculty of Public Health, recognising the resort’s unparalleled excellence in health promotion.

Held on 25th May 2024 at Mahidol University, the award ceremony celebrated the best of the best in public health promotion and sustainability across Thailand, honouring trailblazers who have set high benchmarks in health and wellness through meaningful initiatives and programs that have made a substantial impact on the community.

The winners in each category received their award from Professor Dr. Banchong Mahaisawariya, President of Mahidol University. They were also invited to share their inspiring stories and insights on the significance and value of promoting health amongst the wider community.

The event also coincided with the 77th Anniversary of the Faculty of Public Health, Mahidol University, which was the first institution of higher education dedicated to public health in Thailand.

In this occasion, Mr. Krip Rojanastien, CEO and Chairman of Chiva-Som commented, “I am deeply grateful and humbled to receive this award from the prestigious Mahidol University. From my father, Mr. Boonchu Rojanastien’s vision 30 years ago till today, we have always believed in the power of wellness to transform lives and this award further emphasises our mission to inspire, nurture and support our guests and the local community to make healthier choices. We will continue to advocate for improved standards in health and wellness at the local and global level.”

Commending his team, he continued, “To be nominated for such a prestigious award is an honour, but to win is a truly extraordinary achievement and testament to the unparalleled dedication of our people, who are the heart and soul of Chiva-Som and who drive our mission to inspire and transform lives through holistic health and wellness, every single day.”

To be considered for the Mahidol Public Health Influencer Award for Organization 2024, organisations must have demonstrated a consistent and effective approach to communicating health promotion information to a broad audience, created content that generates a positive impact, served as a role model for other organisations in health promotion and motivated the Thai community to embrace healthy practices.

Chiva-Som not only fulfills the criteria but goes above and beyond in its dedication to guests and the local Thai community through an array of initiatives aimed at promoting health and wellness.

Under Mr. Krip Rojanastien’s inspiring leadership, Chiva-Som has built a reputation for elevating global health ideals and fostering a transformative journey through personalised wellness programmes and a strong commitment to sustainable practices.

Chiva-Som stands out as a haven of holistic wellness, blending the wisdom of wellness traditions and healing practices with modern innovation, embodying a philosophy to rebalancing the mind, body and spirit. The inspiration behind the resort’s resounding success is its guest-first approach, where attention to detail inspires personalised care and life-changing experiences.

Chiva-Som has always been rooted in the belief that wellness and sustainability go hand in hand. At the heart of this harmony lies the understanding that the health of an individual and the planet are interconnected, which is why sustainability has always been the cornerstone of the resort’s wellness philosophy. Giving priority to self-care and wellness inspires a more conscientious approach to nature, whether through mindful nutrition or environmentally friendly choices.

In keeping with this philosophy, the resort’s mangrove project, Krailarte Niwate, is the jewel in its sustainability crown and the last surviving mangrove ecosystem in Hua Hin. As the custodians of Krailart Niwate, since 2013 Chiva-Som team have planted over 11,000 mangrove trees and built a 1,000-metre elevated boardwalk to give visitors and guests the chance to explore the reserve and immerse themselves in the healing qualities of nature.

The resort has also started an annual medical mission to a remote Hilltribe Community Village in Prachuab Kirikhan, Thailand, to provide complimentary health check-ups, as well as food and medical supplies to support the community, already making a positive impact on the health of the local people. In addition, the annual Hua Hin Marathon aims to encourage nationwide awareness of wellbeing.

Other sustainability initiatives at the resort include water conservation, adoption of renewal energy, waste separation and more, further demonstrating Chiva-Som’s commitment to the local community and the environment.

Following the same award-winning trail is Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, a resort in the family of Chiva-Som located in Qatar, was recently named as the “Middle East’s Leading Retreat 2024” at the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year. The resort’s Al Sidra Restaurant also received the “Green & Clean Award” for outstanding wellness cuisine at the Fact Dining Awards 2024 in Doha.

Delighted at the recent spate of wins at both resorts, Mr. Rojanastien said, “Both Chiva-Som Hua Hin and Zulal Wellness Resort’s accolades solidify our position as the global wellness leader. With such a huge responsibility, we are consistently motivated to push boundaries and set even higher standards for transformative wellness experiences, fuelling our drive for continuous improvement and putting the guest experience above all else.”

He concluded, “Chiva-Som is more than a wellness resort. We are a sanctuary where passion meets purpose and where every guest embarks on a transformative, life-changing journey. These awards are the seal of approval, validating the trust our guests place in us and our dedication to excellence in providing transformative, holistic wellness experiences.”

