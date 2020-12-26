Christmas Day inspection in migrant camps at Thap Sakae

25 Dec, THAP SAKAE – Thap Sakae sheriff Mr Prida Sudchai instructed Deputy Chief Pongnarin Sukprasert, Thap Sakae Police officers, public health workers and other relevant agencies to conduct an inspection in various camps where migrant workers resides to survey and prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.

Health authorities conducted inspections at Nilthongtae – a coconut production factory in Ang Thong sub-district with 32 Myanmar workers and 6 Cambodians who were tested negative of the virus. They also visited the nearby Ngernthong Phet Charcoal Company and recorded 10 more Myanmar workers with no symptoms of the virus.

The authorities went on inspecting the Chokmanee Daeng Factory and Sam Rung Thai Deer Company and found no migrant workers showing any symptoms of the virus.

Wide inspections and screenings of migrant workers have been conducted in several districts in Prachuap Khiri Khan province following the huge outbreak of Covid-19 in Samut Sakhon mainly found amongst migrants last week.

Reported by Natthaphop Phansai

Source: huahinsarn.com

comments