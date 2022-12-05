Christmas lights switch-on at Dusit Thani Hua Hin

The Dusit Thani Hua Hin’s festive calendar has formally begun with the switch on of its Christmas lights on Friday (Dec 2).

Mr. Pipat Patthananusorn, General Manager of the Dusit Thani Hua Hin Hotel in Cha-am District, welcomed Mrs. Wanpen Mungsri, Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi Province, guests of honour, Thai tourists, and foreigners to the opening of the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The theme for the hotel’s festive lights is “The Glittering Christmas”.

The Dusit Thani Hotel Hua Hin’s Christmas lights are spectacular and include 157 natural rattan balls that have been transformed into a 12 metre tall Christmas tree.

Guests at the lighting ceremony were treated to classical music performances as well as cocktail-style food and mulled wine, specifically prepared using the local star gooseberry instead of spiced berries.

The Christmas tree will be open to the public until the first week of January 2023.

