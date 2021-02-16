Citizens to receive subsidy from the Provincial Treasury Department and Krung Thai Bank

Hundreds of elderly and citizens queued in front of Krung Thai Bank offices throughout Prachuap province to register for the “Rao Chana” project in handing out 7,000 baht as a government subsidy to every qualified citizens to help ease the burden during the current crisis. The handout will be divided into 2 installments.

The first installment of 3,500 baht starts on March 8 and will be transferred to the individual’s account according to their ID card reference. The ID Card can then be used to purchase basic consumer’s items at participating stores such as rice, dried or canned food, vegetable oil, drinking water, etc.

Qualified citizens must be 18 years old and above, income of not more than 300,000 baht annually or a total deposit of not more than 500,000 baht in a bank. Government officials and workers are not eligible for this subsidy.

Ms Ketsarin Phatra Premcharoen of the Provincial Treasury Department said that people who are not able to register online can go to any branch of Krung Thai Bank and register in person from 9am – 4pm.

The deadline for the registration has now been extended until 5th of March.

Source: huahinsarn.com

