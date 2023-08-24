Civil servant files complaint to Hua Hin Police over fake Facebook profiles

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Administration Organization (PAO) has reported an extensive impersonation scheme, where at least 15 fake Facebook profiles have been created using the photograph and image of its chair, Mr. Taweesin Pattanaphirus.

On 21st August 2023, Mr. Taweesin presented evidence to the Hua Hin Police Station. Meeting with Deputy Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Jakrapat Chanthoenthiang, Mr. Taweesin sought legal action against those creating the fraudulent accounts.

These culprits used photos from Mr. Taweesin’s daily life, some taken at public gatherings, to craft these deceptive profiles. Some of the accounts were so convincing they caused confusion among friends and acquaintances.

The persistence of these impersonators is evident. Despite earlier reports on these fake accounts, the culprits would subsequently craft new ones. Over the past six months, more than 15 such profiles have been identified. This relentless impersonation has tarnished Mr. Taweesin’s reputation, leading to public ambiguity about the authenticity of his actual Facebook account.

Expressing his frustration, Mr. Taweesin remarked, “Chasing these culprits is tough. They’ve grown audacious, even using manipulated images of me on a national ID card. They’re a societal menace, continuously misleading the public. I urge everyone to exercise caution and not be deceived.”

Moreover, some fake accounts even solicit funds for investment or charitable donations to hospitals.

Deputy Superintendent Pol. Lt. Col. Jakrapat Chanthoenthiang added that scammers frequently target public figures, using their photos to craft fake accounts to hoodwink potential victims.

No financial or deceptive relationship scams have been reported yet. Victims are advised to maintain daily records and, in case of fraudulent money transfers, to furnish the police with transaction details.

The police said they remain committed to bringing these impersonators to justice.

