Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin
Available every day for lunch and dinner from 11:00 to 21:00 hours
Prices start from 290++ per dish
For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0) 3251 2021.
COAST Beach Club & Bistro guarantees to please health-conscious food lovers, highlighting its á la carte selection ‘Appetising Avocado’ that features many deliciously-healthy avocado dishes that will add to your meals a nutritional boost.
the highlighted 'Appetising Avocado' selection presents some of the bistro's must-try avocado dishes that are both healthy and delicious.
Promising every fan of healthy-eating a nutritional boost, each of the recommended dish guarantees the best of season’s bounty, all using only the best and freshly sourced-seasonal produce and added with a creative Cosmopolitan flair added by the celebrated Chef de Cuisine Tharathon Chindaphu and his passionate culinary team with their delicious dishes like Avocado & Salmon Ceviche Tostadas made with fresh, sushi-grade salmon, Avocado & Crab Salad with freshly-made dressing.