Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Coast promises your next meals a nutritional boost,

serving many deliciously- healthy avocado dishes

Appetising Avocado at COAST Beach Club & Bistro

Available every day for lunch and dinner from 11:00 to 21:00 hours

Prices start from 290++ per dish

For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0) 3251 2021.

COAST Beach Club & Bistro guarantees to please health-conscious food lovers, highlighting its á la carte selection ‘Appetising Avocado’ that features many deliciously-healthy avocado dishes that will add to your meals a nutritional boost.

Available every day for lunch and dinner at COAST Beach Club & Bistro, the highlighted ‘Appetising Avocado’ selection presents some of the bistro’s must-try avocado dishes that are both healthy and delicious.

Promising every fan of healthy-eating a nutritional boost, each of the recommended dish guarantees the best of season’s bounty, all using only the best and freshly sourced-seasonal produce and added with a creative Cosmopolitan flair added by the celebrated Chef de Cuisine Tharathon Chindaphu and his passionate culinary team with their delicious dishes like Avocado & Salmon Ceviche Tostadas made with fresh, sushi-grade salmon, Avocado & Crab Salad with freshly-made dressing.

