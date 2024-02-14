Coastal erosion project in Prachuap Khiri Khan under scrutiny by anti-corruption officials

A project that aimed to reduce the impact of erosion on a stretch of coast in Prachuap Khiri Khan has come under scrutiny by anti-corruption officials.

On February 13, 2024, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) carried out an inspection involving multiple governmental bodies.

The inspection scrutinized a coastal restoration project aimed at combating erosion along the Ao Prachuap coastline.

The operation was in response to concerns flagged by the National Corruption Prevention Center, Office of the NACC (Corruption Deterrence Center: CDC), about potential irregularities in the project’s execution.

Joining the NACC were representatives from the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) Region 7, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Engineering and Urban Planning Office, Prachuap Khiri Khan City Municipality, the Internal Security Operations Command, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Governance Committee, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Relations Office, and the STRONG – Sufficiency Economy Anti-Corruption Club of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The focus of the field operation was the coastal area along Pin Anusorn Road, in the Mueang district. The project, designed to prevent further coastal erosion, has been under the microscope due to the deteriorated condition of the existing infrastructure. The walkway and surrounding area, crucial for both local residents and the region’s tourism, have suffered extensive damage, rendering them unsafe and unfit for public use.

The inspection aimed not only to assess the current state of the project but also to ensure that all involved parties adhere to the highest standards of accountability and efficiency.

ข้อมูล : สำนักงาน ป.ป.ช.ประจำจังหวัดประจวบคีรีขันธ์

