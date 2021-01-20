Cockfighting arena busted in Hua Na

On 19 January, Lieutenant Col Karn Bunprakong, Deputy Director-gen of the Hua Hin Police Station led police forces and raided a house at Soi Hua Na 19, Nong Kae Subdistrict, after receiving a tip-off that there has been cockfighting sessions being conducted.

Twenty two gamblers were arrested and police was able to confiscate 2 fighting cocks and 5 gambling booklets.

Other gamblers were seen fleeing from the arena as the police arrived at house no. 10/190 Soi Hua Na 19.

36-year-old Ms Pattanan Thongsuk from Thap Tai Subdistrict was also arrested and charged with organising illegal gambling and conducting cockfighting competitions which violated the health safety measures as part of the Emergency Decree that the government has declared recently.

All the accused will be facing several other charges without bail.

Source: huahinsarn.com

