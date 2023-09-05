COMING SOON: Hua Hin’s dining scene gets a Mediterranean boost with Gregal

You heard it here first – Hua Hin’s already vibrant culinary scene is about to get another feather in its cap.

The team behind Little Spain, the hugely popular Spanish restaurant on Soi 102, have recently shared plans to introduce a brand new dining concept to the town – a modern Mediterranean restaurant named Gregal.

While the exact whereabouts and the menu specifics are yet to be unveiled, insiders have hinted at a beautiful beachside venue.

The opening of Gregal is expected in the coming weeks so keep your eyes peeled for further information soon.

Now, if you are as excited about the opening of Gregal as we are, this could be the ideal time to remind you that a dive into the offerings at Little Spain is a journey well worth making.

Hidden away on Soi 102, Little Spain effortlessly transports you to the picturesque streets of Spain.

A significant portion of its success can be attributed to the strict adherence to authenticity. Notably, ingredients are sourced directly from Spain, ensuring every dish sings with authentic Spanish flavor. The paella, for instance, a customer favorite, boasts generous seafood portions, ample for two diners.

Such as its authenticity, the Embassy of Spain Economic and Commercial Counsellor Luis Lopez earlier this year awarded Little Spain a Certificate of Authenticity. This accolade, part of the “Restaurants from Spain” certification program, honors establishments that truly embody the essence of Spanish cuisine and culinary principles.

What draws people to Little Spain is not limited to its menu. Step inside, and you’re greeted with décor that harmoniously blends traditional Spanish elements with modern aesthetics, offering an ambiance perfect for intimate dinners or family gatherings.

Additionally, Little Spain, which celebrated its 3rd anniversary in August, has curated an array of special offerings.

Tuesdays, for instance, are earmarked for Paella nights from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. At 1,590 THB, diners can enjoy two tapas of their choice, a shared paella, and a liter of Sangria.

Jazz enthusiasts should earmark Thursdays when the restaurant hosts ‘Have a Good Time’ for a live Jazz session.

Furthermore, every day from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, patrons can indulge in a buy one get one free offer on beer and cocktails.

Little Spain is a must-visit for anyone looking for an authentic Spanish dining experience in Hua Hin.

Meanwhile, foodies in Hua Hin can expect another stellar addition to the town’s culinary scene with the opening of Gregal.

📞 0808912595

📩 littlespainhuahin@gmail.com

FB: @littlespainhuahin

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/sinJfo7PVKqfehTdA

