Commemoratng the Memory of King Rama IX

On the 3rd Death Anniversary of His Majesty the King Maha Bhumibol Adulyadej (King Rama IX), Hua Hin District organised the “13 October – Take Our Heart to Our Father’s Home” ceremony with lit candles at the Klai Kangwon Palace, to commemorate the precious memory of His Majesty’s compassion and devotion to the Thai people.

Mr. Thanon Pornphipat, Hua Hin sheriff, together with Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Hua Hin mayor and the municipality administrators, government agencies, private sectors, military, local government organisations and group of volunteers joined in the procession

wearing yellow shirts and carrying the pictures of His Majesty while marching to

Wang Klai Kangwon Place. Upon arriving at the palace, Hua Hin sheriff led the officials and all groups of people to observe a moment of silence for 89 seconds and lighting the candle.

A documentary video titled “From Heaven” was played during the ceremony; followed by the people singing the song “Falling Rain” composed by King Bhumibol Adulyadej to demonstrate loyalty and gratefulness to His Majesty.

