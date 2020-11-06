Committee visits energy self-reliant village

A delegation led by Ms Kalaya Rungwichitchai, chairperson of the Committee on Communications, Telecommunications and Digital Economy and Society of the House of Representatives, recently visited Ban Wang Won Village in Nong Ta Taem Sub-district, Pranburi, a model community whose solar energy self-reliance scheme won the United Nations Public Service Award (UNPSA) for developing effective and responsible public institutions in 2019.

Prachuap Khiri Khan Deputy Governor Chatri Chanveerachai was on hand to give the delegation a tour of the village. A community of over 1,000 households located on surplus government (Ratchaphatsadu) land, Ban Wang Won previously had no access to electricity.

Restrictive regulations prevented the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) from providing electricity in the area, which is under the care of Fort Thanarat Infantry Centre, causing hardships for residents and leading to years of unfruitful litigation.

Eventually, the Sub-District Administration Organisation of Nong Ta Taem resolved to find an efficient and low-cost way to generate electricity using a renewable energy source. Households were fitted with 120-Watt solar panels and given maintenance guidelines to ensure maximum electricity efficiency.