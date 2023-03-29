Community healthcare collaboration: Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin, Spine Clinic, and Bangkok Hospital unite to serve Hin Lek Fai residents

A joint project between the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin, Spine Clinic, and Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin has seen medical advice and treatment given to 350 people in Hin Lek Fai.

The project, held over two days at Anuban Hua Hin Nongkhon School during March 25-26, also saw 245 fresh meals served and 400 sandwiches distributed to those attending.

The Spine Clinic team, led by Henrik and Kathrin Fagersson, offered advice on upper and lower back pains, and other musculoskeletal problems.

These conditions can be debilitating and have a significant impact on a person’s quality of life. The team’s expertise was invaluable to those who attended, as they were able to provide advice and treatment to improve their physical well-being.

Meanwhile, members of the team from Spine Clinic were also on hand to provide chiropractic, acupuncture, and physiotherapy care.

Dr. Punsak and Dr. Danai from Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin were also on hand to give medical assessments for both children and adults.

This was an important service, as many people in the Hin Lek Fai community may not have access to regular medical care.

The assessments helped identify any potential underlying health issues.

In addition to medical care, the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin provided live food stations to those attending.

This was an important service, as many people in the community may struggle to access nutritious meals regularly.

The food stations provided fresh meals to those who attended.

Images: Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin

