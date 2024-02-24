Condos vs houses: Navigating Hua Hin’s diverse property market

As highlighted in last month’s article, we are thrilled to announce the successful opening of our new office opposite the Amari Hotel in Khao Takiab. We invite you to join us for a great cup of coffee or a glass of wine, should you wish to visit for a chat.

It was a really busy festive period for Hua Hin Property, with our new location sparking considerable interest, particularly in condominium buying options among tourists staying in nearby hotels. This surge in client interest provided me with an opportunity to explore and list more condominium units, offering insights into the current state of this market segment and to see if things have improved.

RELATED: Read more from The Hua Hin Property Expert

Unfortunately, many units are poorly presented, and older buildings suffer from subpar management, leading to disappointment among potential buyers. However, I was pleasantly surprised by some truly impressive units, reigniting my interest in this sector of the market.

That said, for those considering Hua Hin as a future retirement destination and full-time residence, then of course houses are a stand out better option.

However, the condominium market should not be overlooked, especially for those seeking a simple base for travel plans. Caution is advised: many condos are designed for rentals or family holidays, which can mean busy and noisy environments. Yet, well-located units or spacious older ones can be very appealing.

A simple inexpensive renovation and you could be enjoying a pleasant place on or close to the beach that has the ease to lock up and leave should you fancy a trip away – ideal for those wanting a beachside retreat with the flexibility to travel.

In contrast, house sales continue to dominate the market, particularly among buyers in their mid to late 40s. These buyers, often expats working in Asia, are planning for post-retirement life, typically outside of the rental accommodations provided by their employers. Notably, buyers from Hong Kong and Singapore don’t perceive Hua Hin as ‘more expensive than before’, unlike some European regions.

They have a good strong and stable currency that sits well against the Thai Baht and they see the area with its beaches, branded hotels, great golf and other amenities as a solid investment.

Hua Hin has evolved into a prime retirement destination but is now attracting younger generations who value the area’s offerings.

Recent global challenges, such as pandemics and cost-of-living issues, combined with the shift towards more remote work, have prompted a reevaluation of work locations and the possibility of earlier retirement.

Why should Hua Hin remain inexpensive? With its extensive infrastructure, it no longer needs to be. We are incredibly fortunate to have such a well-developed region, which I fondly describe as the best base for living in Thailand.

Thank you for reading once more.

Yours sincerely,

Andy Dyett

The Hua Hin Property Expert

📧 andy@huahinpropertyagent.com

📱 huahinpropertyagent

📞 0867779064

RELATED: Read more from The Hua Hin Property Expert

comments