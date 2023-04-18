Confident Smiles with DIGITAL VENEER

A smile is a powerful tool that can help establish a good relationship when meeting someone for the first time.

Having well-aligned teeth with a natural white color can enhance your image and give you the confidence to speak.

Fortunately, dental innovations, such as veneer treatment, together with “Digital Smile Design” technology and computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD-CAM), allow us to create beautiful, natural-looking teeth that are unique to each individual’s personality.

This ensures that the treatment results closely follow the planned treatment.

Dr. Peeranuch Prayadsab, our Prosthodontist and Director of the Dental Department at Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, explains that the veneer procedure involves designing and crafting personalized ceramic material. Veneers are thin pieces of material that dentists attach to previously treated teeth using a special type of glue. This enhances the appearance of teeth, making them more aesthetically pleasing and aligned with the desired color.

Veneers can solve a variety of dental problems, including gaps, overlaps, small teeth, discoloration, short teeth, and uneven tooth edges, or replace the large filling to help that more durable and strong. Furthermore, multiple veneers can be used to improve the color and shape of teeth, resulting in a more beautiful and attractive smile. Veneers also help protect teeth from stains caused by drinking, diet, or smoking, allowing patients to smile with confidence.

Digitally Assisted Smile Design

Digital Smile Design (DSD) is a program that helps design the shape of veneers to fit appropriately with the patient’s lips, face, personality, and personal satisfaction. This allows the patient and dentist to see a rough image of the smile after treatment and communicate better about the desired outcome. In addition, intraoral scanners, which are digital imaging technology, are used to make patients feel more comfortable and avoid discomfort compared to traditional teeth impressions, while also providing more accurate data. Digital Wax Up is also used to create a prototype of the veneer to ensure that the shape of the teeth in the mock-up stage is as close as possible to the actual veneer shape. Additionally, creating veneers using Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD-CAM) allows dentists to control and design almost every step of the process, resulting in durable and beautiful veneers.

Steps in Making Veneers:

The process of creating veneers involves several steps. During the first consultation, the dentist checks the patient’s teeth and mouth to determine if they are ready for veneers or if there are any dental problems for example, decayed teeth or gum inflammation, which need to be treated first. Once the teeth are ready for veneers, the dentist takes pictures and digital impressions with an intraoral scanner, recording the details of the patient’s mouth and taking images for comparison to create a unique tooth model using digital smile design technology.

In the second appointment, the dentist places the specially designed tooth model (Digital Wax Up Model) in the patient’s mouth to serve as a mock-up to see the shape of the teeth that will be created. After that, the patient tries speaking, smiling, and evaluating if the shape and color of the teeth are suitable for their mouth and face. If the patient is satisfied, in the third appointment, the dentist prepares the teeth according to the design and takes a scan of the teeth to send the file to the lab to produce the veneers. Finally, the veneers are attached to the patient’s teeth.

“To ensure the best outcome for your veneers, it is essential to consult with a dentist who specializes in this treatment. It’s also crucial to choose a service provider that adheres to international standards of disease control and prevention for the safety and efficiency of treatment. By doing so, you can have confidence in your dental care and trust that your veneers will be expertly designed and crafted to enhance your smile. If you are interested in getting natural-looking veneers designed specifically for you, we encourage you to consult with a specialized dentist who can guide you through the process and help you achieve the beautiful, fresh smile you desire.” Dr. Peeranuch concluded.

Dr. Peeranuch Prayadsab

Prosthodontist

Dental Department, Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin

Tel. 032-616-800 | Email: huahin@bangkokhospital.com

