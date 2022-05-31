Construction of Hua Hin Sky Walk at Khao Hin Lek Fai viewpoint moves closer to reality

Major plans to build a Sky Walk at the Khao Hin Lek Fai viewpoint have moved a step closer to reality after municipal officials approved the next phase of the planning process.

On Monday (May 30) municipal officials voted in favour to apply for permission to redevelop a total 124 rai of land at Khao Hin Lek Fai for the construction of Sky Walk.

Planning permission will be applied for with the Royal Forest Department in accordance with the Forest Act B.E. 2484, before a budget will be drafted and the final plans submitted to the Department of Public Works for Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

Last year, Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul told Hua Hin Today that the Sky Walk could become a major tourist attraction for Hua Hin.

“I believe that Hua Hin already has a wonderful beach, with clean water, and pleasant weather, but we need more attractions and landmarks that will help to attract not only new visitors but also gives those who have already visited a reason to return”, Mayor Nopporn said.

“Therefore, I would like to design a new landmark for Hua Hin.

“People used to flock to Hua Hin because they wanted to go to the beach. Later, tourists came to Hua Hin because it has night markets, Rajabhakti Park, Cicada, Tamarind, water parks, and other attractions. But in the future, the Sky Walk could be the attraction that people visit Hua Hin to see”, he added.

The project would include a walkway around Khao Hin Lek Fair to provide 360 degree panoramic views.

Monday’s municipal meeting also saw the approval for construction of a large clock tower in the centre of Hua Hin. Further details of which are yet to be released.

Earlier this year, Hua Hin Municipality provided Hua Hin Today with mock up images of how the Hua Hin Sky Walk at Khao Hin Lek Fai may look once completed.

