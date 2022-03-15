Cool kiteboarding event to be held in Khao Kalok later this month

Watch some thrills on the water in Pranburi later this month when Khao Kalok hosts the Kiteboarding Festival #1 2022.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27.

This year’s event will include demonstrations from Thailand’s national kiteboarding team, as well as free kitesurfing, wind surfing and paddle board taster sessions for first timers.

Sunday’s event will also include a world record attempt by 7 year old Nong Shane who will try to cross the Gulf of Thailand on a kiteboard.

Besides the spectacle on the sea, the event will also feature DJ performances from DJ Riviere and DJ Vita.

The event is also supporting the Save Squid Beach campaign by Trash Hero of Thailand, while some of the proceeds from the event will go to support Nong Shane and Thailand’s national kiteboarding team.

COVID-19 screening measures will be in place at the event, with those attending required to show a negative ATK test result before entering.

Entry costs 500 baht, which includes a free drink.

Khao Kalok, Pranburi, 12:00 – 23:30.

