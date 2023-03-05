Coral reefs off Ko Chan in Prachuap Khiri Khan found to be in excellent condition

The coral reefs located off Ko Chan and Ko Thai See in Prachuap Khiri Khan have been found to be in excellent condition.

A survey conducted by the Royal Thai Navy Survey Department revealed that the coral reefs were in good health, showcasing an array of beautiful coral species and marine life.

The survey was carried out as part of the reopening of the Hat Wanakorn National Park to tourists.

The survey covered a distance of 300 meters and a maximum depth of 8 meters.

The results showed that the coral reefs were in good condition, with notable coral species including brain coral, table coral, sea anemone coral, and flower-shaped coral.

These coral species are essential to the marine ecosystem, providing habitats for a variety of marine life.

In addition to the beautiful coral species, many species of fish were also found during the survey.

Banana fish, surgeonfish, butterflyfish, and parrotfish were among the species of fish found. The presence of these fish species indicates that the coral reefs are thriving and healthy.

The survey’s results are not only an excellent sign for the marine ecosystem but also for the local economy, as healthy coral reefs attract tourists interested in snorkelling and scuba diving.

Although the survey discovered some fishing gear and garbage in the surveyed area, it was minimal and did not pose a significant threat to the coral reefs.

The Royal Thai Navy Survey Department’s survey serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting our marine ecosystems and preserving them for future generations.

The results show that the coral reefs are in good health, and the presence of a variety of fish species indicates their thriving condition.

It is essential to continue protecting and preserving these coral reefs to ensure they remain healthy and continue supporting the marine ecosystem for generations to come.

Ko Chan and Koh Thai See are located in the Hat Wanakorn National Park in Huay Yang Subdistrict, Tab Sakae District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, and have recently been opened to tourists for diving and beach activities.

It takes about 15-20 minutes by boat from the mainland of Hat Wanakorn National Park.

The price to visit the island:

Thai adults 600 THB

Thai children 500 THB

Foreign adults 700 THB

Foreign children 600 THB

There is no accommodation on either Ko Chan or Ko Thai See but visitors are able to stay overnight at Hat Wanakorn National Park.

For more information contact the park’s Tourist Service Center on 063-1421121.

📍 Ko Chan: https://goo.gl/maps/SjqeoJuz9yP4UaGT9

📍 Hat Wanakorn National Park: https://goo.gl/maps/rvAW91v2qJa68X8G7

📱 @hatwanakorn

