Courageous Journeys – Ode to the adventurous female spirit

In 381 A.D., a woman named Egeria climbed up Mount Sinai with a priest and some monks from a nearby monastery. She wrote about her journey in a partially preserved “pilgrim’s journal.” Egeria was an early female Christian pilgrim and one of the first women travel writers. She described the difficulty of the climb as “the path doesn’t rise gently but like a spiral,” and they had to go up on foot. However, she was eager to reach the spot where the Ten Commandments were given to Moses. “The mountain was so holy that no one could live on its summit,” she noted in her journal. Egeria’s words give us a glimpse into the lives of ancient female pilgrims who are often forgotten in the writings of male contemporaries.

With the Bible as her guidebook, she embarked on a three-year journey across Egypt, Sinai, and the Holy Land, tracing the footsteps of patriarchs, prophets, and biblical heroes. Sometimes, this involved ascending mountains or drinking from streams believed to have been created by God for Moses and the Israelites. In doing so, Egeria not only immersed herself in the living history of the Bible but also became the first female mountaineer and adventurer.

However, Egeria’s journal primarily focuses on the joy and discovery she experienced during her journey, rather than delving into specific challenges or discomforts she may have faced. Nonetheless, considering the historical context and the fact that she was a woman travelling alone in the desert, she likely encountered logistical obstacles along the way.

Like Egeria’s historic expedition, I embarked on a pilgrimage in 2014 through Northern Spain, tracing the ancient Way of St. James over the Pyrenees Mountains towards the revered city of Santiago de Compostela. This pilgrimage was a milestone in my life, characterized by encounters with individuals who left a mark on my soul.

Among them was a woman named Carla. My first encounter with Carla occurred in a humble dormitory along the Camino, where we shared laughter over the comical attempts of a French traveller to communicate with her. Despite the initial amusement, Carla’s positivity and kindness drew me to her. Throughout our journey, I noticed that she never seemed burdened by the weight of a backpack, opting instead for transport services. Intrigued by this observation, I eventually mustered the courage to inquire about it one morning.

What unfolded was a story of courage. Carla confided in me that the previous year had brought a series of devastating challenges; the loss of her business, a painful divorce, and a diagnosis of breast cancer that necessitated a double mastectomy. (Thus, the reason why she could not carry her backpack.) Faced with adversity, she made a bold decision to embark on the Camino, despite the physical limitations imposed by her recent surgery. Her willingness to confront adversity head-on, embrace the unknown, and continue moving forward despite the odds left a deep impression on me.

Several months after completing my Camino journey, I found myself spending a memorable Christmas evening in Penang. I was seated at a communal table among a group of solo travellers. We were a motley crew, bonded by our shared spirit of adventure. One of the travellers was Helena, a woman with dishevelled braids and a carefree demeanour. She recounted her recent six-month stay in an Indonesian jungle village, where the absence of mirrors allowed her gradually to shed societal norms and the pressure to maintain her appearance. She discovered that beauty standards in the jungle were not based on how one looked but on kindness and authentic human connections. Helena’s courage to live an unconventional and undoubtedly liberating life serves as a good reminder to always stay true to ourselves.

In the annals of history, women travellers like Egeria paved the way. Egeria’s story weaves easily into the journeys of contemporary adventures such as Carla and Helena. Carla’s journey, marked by loss and resilience, exemplifies her determination and courage. Likewise, Helena’s exploration of the Indonesian Jungle speaks volumes about the power of being authentic.

What truly resonates with me about these stories isn’t their grandiosity or fame, but rather the quiet strength and resolve they exhibit in the face of challenges. In Egeria’s writings, she never laments any hardship, a sentiment Carla and Helena echo. They got on with things and became the embodiment of courage and adventure. In a way, these stories represent every woman’s journey through life.

As we commemorate International Women’s Day, let us pay homage to the spirit of these remarkable women –past and present – who dared to defy expectations and carve their own paths. May their stories serve as inspiration to all. Let us remember that greatness knows no bounds, and the spirit of adventure transcends gender.

In the words of R.S. Grey, “She believed she could, so she did.”

comments