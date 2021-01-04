Covid-19 INFECTION IN TOWN

Here’s the timeline of the 61-year-old woman from Hua Hin who was reported positive of the virus and is now under strict monitoring by health authorities at Hua Hin Hospital:

20-21 Dec2020: stay at Bangyai house and went to Bangyai market to buy food also went to 7-11 + lotus near house.

22 Dec 2020: stayed at Bangyai City, 15:00 – 16:00 go to sala in village and have small talk with male merchant (just found that he was infected later) without wearing mask. And go to 7-11 and lotus near village.

23 Dec 2020: Watch the male merchant that infected from outside house and did not go anywhere.

25 Dec 2020: Son drive a car from 13.00 Go to Wat Mahathat Petchaburi. 15.00 Arrive Hua Hin, Her husband went to farm in Cha-am, Talked with family without mask. Went to Dinosaur Market and went to market behind 7-11 Samorphong (Wearing a mask).

26 Dec 2020: 9.00 Went to Chatchai Market wear mask. 18.00: went to friend house in Khao Noi area.

27 Dec – 30 Dec 2020: Same as 26 Dec 2020 (28 Dec 2020 has cough and snot).

31 Dec 2020: 9.00 Went to Chatchai Market, 18.00: went to friend house in Khao Noi area. 24.00-02.00 of 1 Jan 2021 ordered porridge at Uncle Cherd restaurant in Soi HuaHin 68.

1 Jan 2021: same as 26 Dec 2020

2 Jan 2021: 9.00 Go to Hua Hin Hospital for Covid-19 screening, 10:00-19:00 went to friend house at Khao Noi. 19.00 – 20.00 went to HomePro HuaHin + Lotus Supermarket (Market Village). And went to Big C Tarn Diew.

Source: Emergency Operation Center EOC. Covid-19 Prachuap Khiri Khan Public Health Organization.

Translated by: The Precious Hua Hin

Anyone who has been to the places between the dates mentioned above, please stay home, monitor your temperature and watch for possible symptoms. If in doubt, report immediately to the nearest health authorities or at Hua Hin Hospital to have a thorough check for a possibility of Covid infection.

