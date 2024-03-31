COVID-19 outbreak at Prachuap prison results in 79 confirmed infections

The Department of Health has announced the discovery of a COVID-19 outbreak among inmates at Prachuap prison.

The Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health revealed a COVID-19 outbreak in a prison in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province after screening tests found a total of 79 infected individuals, including 70 inmates and 9 officers.

Most of the infected are showing only mild symptoms and are categorised in the ‘green group’.

The prison’s disease control measures involve isolating the patients for 5 days, and those at risk of severe symptoms are immediately sent to the hospital.

On Saturday (March 30) Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, reported that he received a report from Dr. Wara Selavutnakul, the Public Health Doctor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, regarding the COVID-19 outbreak cluster in the prison of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

Immediate actions were taken to control and prevent the disease according to disease prevention and control measures.

It started with a 35-year-old female inmate with a history of regular abdominal dialysis showing symptoms of difficulty breathing, coughing, and runny nose.

She was admitted to Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital on March 27 after testing positive with an ATK test and was classified in the ‘yellow group’ due to pre-existing conditions. Treatment was provided according to medical guidelines. Meanwhile, ATK tests were also conducted among male inmates changing prisons, with one testing positive.

Screening of all inmates and prison staff was carried out to identify additional infections on 28-29 March 2023, involving 1,906 inmates (1,666 males and 240 females).

Of these, 500 individuals presented symptoms suspect of the infection. ATK screenings yielded 70 positive results (46 males and 24 females), and out of 85 staff members tested, 9 were found positive, totaling 79 infections, mostly in the green group with mild symptoms.

For disease control measures within the prison, patient groups were isolated in separate buildings or rooms from other inmates for 5 days. Samples were collected for strain identification/influenza virus detection. If any patients exhibited severe symptoms, they were promptly sent to the hospital.

Group activities were suspended, and personal protective measures, including mandatory face masks for everyone, frequent hand washing, and daily cleaning of the prison, were implemented.

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Office provided 400 ATK test kits and two boxes of surgical masks, while Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital provided personal protective equipment (PPE) and initial treatment medications. Moreover, the relevant agencies have prepared to establish an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to manage COVID-19 in the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial prison.

comments