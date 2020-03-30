COVID-19 Outbreak Prevention in Hua Hin

On 28 March, Mr. Thanon Pornpiphat, Hua Hin Sheriff presided over the meeting of COVID-19 Outbreak Prevention together with other relevant government agencies at the Hua Hin Municipality Office.

The meeting approves the setting up of 3 screening checkpoints for travelers coming into Hua Hin. These checkpoints are:

Petchkasem Road (By Pass) heading towards the south, in front of ​​

Hua Hin District Office, Thap Tai sub-district Petchkasem Road (Ban Bo-Fai ) Hua Hin Railway Station

The first two checkpoints consisted of officials from Hua Hin Provincial Police, Prachuap Khiri Khan Highway Police, Public Health Officers and Civil Defense volunteers of the municipality, totaling of 20 officials.

The third screening checkpoint (Hua Hin Railway Station), the Hua Hin Municipality will assign their own staffs together with Hua Hin police officers.

This checkpoint at the railway station was in operation since 28 March under the implementation by Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul

The railway screening staff was divided into 2 groups. One group will scan the temperature of all train passengers arriving at the station and the other group will scan the temperature of passengers departing the station. This screening procedure is operational round the clock.

Restaurants are only allowed to do takeaway orders and/or delivery services. Entertainment venues and beer bars were all ordered to close.

During the meeting, Mr. Thanon also reported that currently, there are a total of 11 infected patients confined in hospitals around Hua Hin. Two patients have recovered and eight others are still under treatment at Hua Hin hospital. The other 1 patient requests to be treated in a hospital in Bangkok.

Mr. Thanon asks the people’s cooperation to take necessary precautions by staying in their homes and avoid traveling unless necessary. Social Distancing of about 1 – 2 metres are also required when in public places in order to prevent the further spreading of the coronavirus.

By Larry Cadiz

Source: Hua Hin Today

