COVID-19 restrictions eased in Phetchaburi but not in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced an easing of restrictions in more than 24 provinces, including Phetchaburi.

The easing of restrictions sees the whole of Phetchaburi province now classified as a tourism pilot area or so-called ‘blue zone’. Previously only Cha Am was considered a blue zone.

For people living in or visiting blue zone provinces, arguably the most significant easing of restrictions enables restaurants to be able to serve alcohol.

However, in Prachuap Khiri Khan, which remains an orange zone, restaurants located outside of Hua Hin and Nong Khae districts (which are special tourism areas) are still prevented from serving alcohol to customers.

This means that the restaurants at venues such as the Banyan Golf Club, Monsoon Valley Vineyard or in places such as Sam Roi Yot or Pranburi are unable to serve alcohol to customers.

Officials say the zoning is based on a variety of different factors, including hospital bed occupancy, fatality rates, clusters and number of infections.

The news comes as the CCSA also said that water splashing or water fights will again be prohibited for this year’s Songkran celebrations.

This will be the third year that water splashing has been banned.

While water splashing is banned, there are no restrictions on inter-provincial travel. However, people in ‘at risk groups’ are advised to take an ATK test before and after traveling.

People traveling by public transport are required to wear a face mask at all times.

People returning home should also self isolate at home and monitor symptoms before meeting other people.

comments