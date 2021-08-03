COVID-19 restrictions in Hua Hin to remain until August 31 – here’s what is open and closed

The newly announced restrictions in Hua Hin and throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan will remain in place until August 31.

According to an order released by provincial governor Phallop Singhaseni on Tuesday, the restrictions are in effect from August 3 to 31.

Tuesday’s order confirms much of the information already reported with regards to business closures, curfews and other restrictions.

The provincial restrictions have been put in place after Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reclassified Prachuap Khiri Khan as a ‘dark red’ zone.

Restrictions in Hua Hin: What’s closed?

pubs, bars, karaoke

massage – all forms, traditional, foot, steam, bathing, except for medical treatment in government hospitals.

boxing stadium, Muay Thai school, martial arts school

snooker tables, billiards, game shops, arcades and internet cafes

movie theatres

water parks, amusement parks, swimming pools

children’s play ground, inflatable play areas, ball pools etc

zoos

banquet halls, meeting rooms

beauty salons, weight control clinics

golf courses

gyms/fitness centres

sports fields, badminton, football, tennis, basketball

all educational facilities

driving schools

public libraries

nail salons, hair salons, barbers

tattoo shops

museums, national parks, Rajabhakti Park

large building supplies, construction material stores

amulet centres/markets

Restrictions in Hua Hin: What’s open?

Hotels are allowed to open and operate as normal but are not permitted to host banquets, seminars or meetings. Food can be served but must in a buffet style and not have people sitting around large tables.

Convenience stores and fresh markets can open from 4am to 8pm.

Shopping malls and department stores can open but no later than 8pm and only businesses deemed to be essential, such as supermarkets, pharmacies and food and beverage outlets.

Restaurants, whether located in a mall or elsewhere, can open but are only permitted to serve food to takeaway and must close by 8pm.

There is also a nighttime curfew in place from 9pm to 4am where people are required to stay at home unless they have a valid reason for travel, such as going to work, a medical emergency or travelling to the airport, for example.

Events with more than five people are strictly prohibited, unless the organiser has prior approval from the provincial authorities.

The governor also announced two checkpoints will be set up – one in front of the Bo Fai people’s service center on Petchkasem Road, and one in front of the Petchkasem Foundation on the Cha-am-Pranburi Bypass Road.

