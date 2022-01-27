‘COVID visa’ extensions available until Mar 25, but not for everyone

Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration on Thursday (Jan 27) confirmed that eligible foreigners have until March 25 to apply for a so-called COVID visa extension.

Eligible foreigners are those who were granted special permission to remain in Thailand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and were given a so-called ‘COVID visa’.

The scheme to give leeway to tourists was originally implemented as countries around the world began to close borders and airlines suspend flights.

For some, this meant that travel home or out of Thailand was impossible.

But because the COVID-19 situation is starting to improve, resulting in countries reopening their borders to travellers and with more international flights now available, Immigration have said they will be more strict on granting visa extensions to foreigners who have been staying in Thailand on COVID visas.

An officer from Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration told Hua Hin Today that only people on tourist visas can apply for a COVID extension if they are unable to travel out of the country.

However, foreigners staying in Thailand on Non-Immigrant Visas such as Non-Imm O, Non-Imm Ed and Non-Imm B will no longer be able to automatically extend their stay in Thailand for reasons related to COVID.

Foreigners staying in Thailand on Visa-on-Arrival will also not be able to apply for a 60 day COVID visa, the officer confirmed.

comments