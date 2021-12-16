Crackdown launched on Hua Hin venues serving alcohol in coffee cups

Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial governor Dr. Sathien Charoenruen has ordered a crackdown on venues in Hua hin and throughout the province breaching the rules regarding the sales of alcohol.

Dr. Sathien said officials have become aware of some venues Hua Hin, particularly in areas outside of Hua Hin and Nong Khae districts that were serving alcohol.

Dr. Sathien said some venues were serving alcohol in coffee or opaque cups in order to try and conceal what was inside.

He also said that staff in such venues were not wearing masks.

He said the serving of alcohol and failure to wear masks were a breach of the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Currently only venues with a food license located in Hua Hin and Nong Khae are permitted to serve alcohol. Venues must have an SHA+ certification.

Dr. Sathien said he has instructed the police to ensure that venues are adhering to the rules regarding the sale of alcohol.

