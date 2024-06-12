Cycling and Walking Event in Phetchaburi: “Ride for Fun – Tour of Prippri City” on July 6

The TAT Phetchaburi Office is inviting cycling enthusiasts to participate in the “Look at Artworks, Mueang Phet Artisans’ Land, Visit Temple and Palace” event. This year’s theme, “Ride for Fun – Walking Tour of Prippri City,” will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, following the route through Phetchaburi Municipality.

Participants will receive a complimentary stylish cycling shirt, available to the first 200 registrants (100 Phetchaburi residents and 100 cyclists from outside the area). Early registration is required to secure this benefit.

With its potential, Phetchaburi province, particularly the Phetchaburi city area, or what was originally known as “Prippri,” has an interesting history, outstanding cultural traditions, and a diverse range of tourism resources. Because of the long-established cultural heritage. Famous historical tourist attractions that reflect Thai identity in art, sculpture, and architecture through the structure of buildings, paintings, statues, and carvings in the Ayutthaya period include temples, palaces, museums, antiques, and so on.

It has also been designated by UNESCO as Phetchaburi City of Gastronomy. Phetchaburi Province is ready to support bicycle tour activities and experience the local way of life, natural tourist attractions, history, and culture, including the tourism industry, which has the potential to support tourists well.

This is why the “Look at art works, Mueang Phet artisans’ land, Visit Temple and Palace” episode “Ride for Fun – Walking tour of Prippri City” project was launched. The goal is to encourage people to visit Phetchaburi and experience its many attractions. Create opportunities for balanced tourism growth while also providing income for local residents.

Furthermore, expanding the impact of sending fun and worthwhile travel to tourists who love the sport of cycling while traveling to make a difference and exchange experiences under the concept of cycling, eating, shopping, taking photos, and sharing on the cycling and walking routes along Muang Prippri.

Phetchaburi Municipality Office together with government agencies and tourism partners through public relations cooperation of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Phetchaburi Office scheduled to organize tourism activities in the form of cycling along the route “Enjoy cycling – Walking around the city of Prippri” using the Phetchaburi River as the main focus.

This includes the Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park route, Phra Ram Ratchaniwet (Wang Ban Puen), Wat Khoi, Wat Sa Bua, and Wat Mahathat Worawihan. Phlapphla Chai Temple, Wat Yai Suwannaram, Wat Phetpri, and Panicharoen Living Street are examples of other Phetchaburi Province travel experiences.

This cycling activity will provide tourists with enjoyable and worthwhile travel experiences along the route. The cycling activity will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Starting at the Phetchaburi Municipality Office. The cycling route ends at Wat Kho Community’s clock tower.

“Ride for Fun – Walking tour of Prippri City” is a free cycling activity. Also get a free stylish cycling shirt. Limited to the first 200 people (100 Phetchaburi residents and 100 cyclists from outside the area, register first to receive rights)

Follow the details at: Public Relations Phetchaburi Municipality Office Tel. 032-403 888 or at TAT Phetchaburi Office Facebook: TAT Phetchaburi Tel. 032 – 471 005 – 6

