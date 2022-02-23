Cycling around So/ at So Sofitel Hua Hin

Hit the open road with wind in your hair and a sense of adventure in your heart.

Explore the surrounding nature and local way of life on two wheels from SO Sofitel Hua Hin to Tanot Noi Beach. Along the 16.5-kilometer bicycle route, stop off at many local hidden gems in the province, includes;

Shrimp Cultivation Farm

Located a short 3-km ride from the resort, Uncle Muek’s shrimp cultivation farm is the first stop on the journey. Here, guests can enjoy the surrounding nature of the countryside and see the ponds in which whiteleg shrimp are bred and sold to buyers in the local community.

Mysterious Beach

Following the shrimp farm, guests cycle 6.5 kilometers to reach this hidden beach in Cha-Am. Guests can see local fishermen cast their nets from the beach and relax on the soft white sand. Around 5 pm – 6 pm every day, a herd of cows walk past the beach on their way home, making for a bucolic sunset scene.

Coconut farm

A brisk 2-kilometer ride from the beach is a coconut farm covering 55 rai (approximately 88,000 sqm). Started just three years ago on unused piece of land next to a pine forest, the plantation now creates jobs for people in the community, and showcases coconut trees as heat- and wind-tolerate plant that can thrive near the sea.

Rice farm

Coastal farming may not be popular due to the salinity of the ground, and this rice farm a short 1 kilometer from the coconut farm remains the only one of its kind in Phetchaburi province. For over a decade, the farmers here have been irrigating the fields using water from the canals to result in good crop yields.

Tanot Noi Beach

The ride ends at Tanot Noi Beach, located 4 kilometers from the rice farm and a spectacular spot for sunset. At this lesser-known stretch of coastline, concrete poles jutting out into sea are the only remnants of an abandoned pier project which would have connected the coastal cities of Pattaya and Hua Hin.

Professional bicycles can be rented at Kids Tent

Available daily from 7:30 am – 6 pm

THB 400 net /day, THB 120 net / hour

Please visit to discover more https://bit.ly/3GjAxKX or explore route of Cycling around SO/ at https://bit.ly/3HWW7oP

SO Sofitel Hua Hin

115 Moo 7, Bangkao, Cha-Am, Phetchaburi 76120 Thailand

Call 032-709-555 or email h9649@sofitel.com

