Cycling through hidden gems: Hua Hin gears up for Tha Sadet bike event on Sept 10

The Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism Business Association announced plans for the Hua Hin Bike Tour Tha Sadet cycling event on September 10, during a press conference held at Tha Sadet, Thanarat Camp in Pranburi on August 18.

Ms. Wassana Srikanchana, president of the Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism Business Association, along with Maj. Gen. Somphon Konsingha, president of the Rajabhat Park Administration in Hua Hin, Col. Watchara Thanadrob, deputy commander general of Thanarat Camp, and Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan, were present to provide details.

The race, set to begin and end at Hua Hin’s renowned Rajabhakti Park, will cover a 54 km route.

This carefully planned course promises participants a journey through hidden sites and places of interest in Hua Hin and at the Thanarat Camp military base. With 500 cyclists, comprising both Thai and international participants, the event is poised to be a major draw.

Celebrating the association’s silver jubilee, Ms. Wassana highlighted the longstanding partnership with the Thanarat Royal Thai Army Officer and National Park. She emphasized the event’s dual purpose of promoting both sports tourism and engagement with the natural beauty of the locations, especially the military camp.

The event is not only a testament to Hua Hin’s commitment to sports tourism but also a bid to reinforce Hua Hin’s position on the tourism map.

The event is set to become an annual event with the Tourism Authority of Thailand incorporating it into its annual tourism calendar, scheduled for every September 9th, to invigorate the tourism sector of the province.

Mr. Archawan Kongkanant, emphasizing the importance of the event, commented, “Hua Hin, with its rich history and vibrant natural beauty, is a prime spot for sports tourism. The cycling event, particularly through the Thanarat camp region, offers an incredible opportunity to promote our historical military sites and boost the economy in Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan”

He continued, “Cycling is not only a popular global tourist activity but also a sustainable mode of transport. If all sectors in Prachuap Khiri Khan can work together to help promote a bicycle-friendly culture and infrastructure, the environmental and economic benefits can be immense.”

Highlighting the broader impact of such events, Mr. Archawan concluded by underscoring the benefits of cycling for environmental conservation, pollution reduction, and the overall sustainable growth of the Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces.

If you want to sign up for the event, you are out of luck as registration is now closed.

