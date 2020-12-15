On 13 Dec, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, Deputy Mayor Montri Chuphu, Municipal Deputy Jirawat Pramanee, President of Tourism Business Association (TBA) – Hua Hin – Chaam, Ms Wassana Sri Kanchana attended the opening ceremony of ‘Daybreak Beach Run @Hua Hin’ with guests and participants.

The event was organised by TBA and municipal agencies aiming to raise funds for local schools to acquire new educational instruments and learning materials.

The run was divided into two partitions – 2 km and 5 km distance with athletes participating in the walkathon and triathlon competition for a total of 500 hours.

Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul says organising sporting events such as the ‘Daybreak Beach Run’ promotes tourism, boosting the local economy as well as keeping the public aware of staying fit and encourages healthy living.

Meanwhile, aside from various beach sport events, participants were highlighted in caring for the environment including collecting trashes along the beach

