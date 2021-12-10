Dec 10: Prachuap reports 77 new COVID-19 cases, 34 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Friday (Dec 10) reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, 34 of which were found in Hua Hin. One case was also discovered amongst prison inmates.

Elsewhere in the province, 13 cases were found in Pranburi, 1 case in Sam Roi Yot, 2 cases in Kuiburi, 7 cases in Thap Sakae, 11 cases in Bang Saphan, 5 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 3 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan. No new deaths were reported today.

Of the 19,007 cumulative total cases in the province, 822 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 18,721 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 17 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 115 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 780,151 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 400,803 have received one dose and 358,517 have received both doses. 20,831 people have received a third ‘booster’.

