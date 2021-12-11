Dec 11: Prachuap reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, 20 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Saturday (Dec 11) reported 66 new COVID-19 cases, 20 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 23 cases were found in Pranburi, 1 case in Sam Roi Yot, 1 case in Kuiburi, 1 case in Thap Sakae, 5 cases in Bang Saphan, 2 cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 14 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Two more deaths were reported today: An 83 year old Dutch national in Hua Hin who had no underlying health conditions and a 63 year old Thai national in Prachuap Khiri Khan who had an underlying health condition.

Of the 19,073 cumulative total cases in the province, 789 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 18,818 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 16 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 130 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 780,151 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 400,803 have received one dose and 358,517 have received both doses. 20,831 people have received a third ‘booster’.

