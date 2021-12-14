Dec 14: Prachuap reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 20 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Tuesday (Dec 14) reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, 20 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 2 cases were found in Pranburi, zero cases in Sam Roi Yot, zero cases in Kuiburi, zero cases in Thap Sakae, 1 case in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 7 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Of the 19,242 cumulative total cases in the province, 691 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 19,087 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 22 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 155 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 782,541 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 401,553 have received one dose and 360,121 have received both doses. 20,887 people have received a third ‘booster’.

comments