Dec 15: Prachuap reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 25 cases in Hua Hin

Health officials on Wednesday (Dec-15th) reported 52 new COVID-19 cases, 25 of which were found in Hua Hin.

Elsewhere in the province, 4 cases were found in Pranburi, 3 cases in Sam Roi Yot, 2 cases in Kuiburi, 3 cases in Thap Sakae, 10 cases in Bang Saphan, zero cases in Bang Saphan Noi, and 5 cases in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan.

One more death was reported today – a 23-year-old Burmese national who lived in Bang Saphan district, and who had not been vaccinated.

Of the 19,294 cumulative total cases in the province, 668 are currently receiving treatment in hospital or are staying in quarantine, while a total of 19,161 have made a full recovery and have already been discharged.

Health officials say 23 patients are currently in a serious condition in hospital, while 140 others are in what is described as a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that 784,360 people in Prachuap Khiri Khan have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 402,029 have received one dose and 361,421 have received both doses. 20,910 people have received a third ‘booster’.

comments